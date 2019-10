Photo: Xinhua News Agency

The Pakistan Coast Guards seized on Friday drugs worth Rs160 million in two separate raids.

The coast guards stopped a vehicle in Pasni tehsil. They seized 12 kilogrammes of opium and 10 kilogrammes of charas. Two suspects were arrested too.

Separately, they busted two suspects in Lasbela. They seized 3,966 kilogrammes of beetle nuts (chaalia) from them.

