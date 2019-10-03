Thursday, October 3, 2019  | 3 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Pakistan Citizens Portal now lets you lodge complaints against FBR

2 hours ago
 
Pakistan Citizens Portal now lets you lodge complaints against FBR

An exclusive option of ‘FBR’ has been included in the Pakistan Citizens Portal app, according to a press statement issued on Thursday.

The decision was taken on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The option will be available to all taxpayers and citizens with complaints or grievances against the FBR.

It works to the benefit of both, FBR and the citizens. People will avail a remote access facility and get seamless connectivity to the office of the FBR chairperson to lodge complaints, while it will aid the board in handling complaints in a better and faster way.

The option will not only help in identification of grey areas in service delivery process but also provide useful information for long term reforms and policy formulation, the press statement read.

On September 30, FBR extended the deadline to file income tax returns by one month. You can now file your returns till October 31.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
fbr Pakistan Citizens Portal
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Prime Minister, Imran Khan, FBR, Pakistan Citizens Portal
 
MOST READ
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Imran Khan's plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Imran Khan’s plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student's death
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student’s death
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
More rain predicted in Karachi on Saturday
More rain predicted in Karachi on Saturday
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.