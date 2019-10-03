Pakistan Citizens Portal now lets you lodge complaints against FBR

An exclusive option of ‘FBR’ has been included in the Pakistan Citizens Portal app, according to a press statement issued on Thursday.

The decision was taken on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The option will be available to all taxpayers and citizens with complaints or grievances against the FBR.

It works to the benefit of both, FBR and the citizens. People will avail a remote access facility and get seamless connectivity to the office of the FBR chairperson to lodge complaints, while it will aid the board in handling complaints in a better and faster way.

The option will not only help in identification of grey areas in service delivery process but also provide useful information for long term reforms and policy formulation, the press statement read.

On September 30, FBR extended the deadline to file income tax returns by one month. You can now file your returns till October 31.

