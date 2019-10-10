Thursday, October 10, 2019  | 10 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in firing along LoC

5 hours ago
 
A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after Indian troops resorted to “unprovoked” firing from across the Line of Control in Baroh and Chirikot Sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the army’s media wing reported on Thursday. 

The soldier has been identified as Sepoy Naimat Wali.

Two women in Serian village were injured in the firing too.

Pakistan Army troops targeted Indian Army posts in response, according to the ISPR. The post has been damaged “substantially” and there are reports of Indian troops being injured too, the press statement added.

 

TOPICS:
India Pakistan
 
