Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 

Pakistan Army has dismissed three majors for breaching discipline and engaging in misconduct, according to a statement released by the army’s media wing.

Two have been awarded ‘rigorous’ imprisonment for two years each after being found guilty, the statement adds.

The officers were found involved in misuse of authority and engagement in illegal activities.

On August 20, the army had dismissed a major rank officer from service for misusing authority. “The court adjudged the accused officer guilty of misusing his authority. Pakistan Army, alive to its institutional accountability system has dismissed the officer from service and sent him to jail for life,” said the army in a statement.

Earlier, a three-star retired general had been sentenced to 14 years in jail and a retired brigadier awarded the death sentence by field general courts-martial on charges of espionage and leaking “sensitive information” to foreign agencies.

A doctor associated with a “sensitive organisation” had also been handed down capital punishment on similar charges.

