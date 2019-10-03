Over 400 Karachiites diagnosed with dengue fever in three days

More than 400 people have been diagnosed with dengue fever in Karachi in the last three, Sindh health officials said Thursday.

In Sindh, 437 people have been diagnosed with the virus over the last three days. Of them, 406 people were from Karachi, said Dr Mehmood Iqbal Memon, in-charge of the Sindh anti-dengue cell.

In the last 24 hours, 162 cases of dengue fever were reported in the megapolis, according to Dr Memon. The total number of people affected by dengue fever in Karachi has reached 3,451 so far this year.

He said twelve people have died of dengue fever in Karachi so far this year.

The total number of people affected by the virus in rest of the Sindh districts stands at 203, Dr Memon added.