‘Over 2,000 projects still pending in AJK after 2005 earthquake’

File photo: AFP

Fourteen years after the deadly earthquake in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider says his government still needs Rs39 billion to complete more than 2,000 projects in the affected areas.

He was speaking to reporters after attending a ceremony on the 14th anniversary of the devastating earthquake that hit Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2005.

“We told the federal government that the AJK government couldn’t complete these projects in time due to limited budget,” PM Haider said.

He said over 5,500 rehabilitation and reconstruction projects had been completed after the 7.6-magnitude earthquake in October 2005.

“We are grateful to the world community that wholeheartedly helped the quake victims in rescue, relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction phase,” the prime minister said.

“We can never forget their sincerity, love and generosity while helping the earthquake-affected people of Azad Kashmir.”

He said the capital of Azad Kashmir, Muzaffarabad, had virtually become a global village after rescue workers and relief organisations from all over the world came there and helped the victims.

PM Haider expressed hope that the Government of Pakistan will provide funds for the completion of the reconstruction program.