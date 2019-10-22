Opposition’s Rahbar Committee apprises Khattak of their demands: sources

The Rahbar Committee of the joint opposition has apprised head of the government’s negotiations team, Pervez Khattak, of their demands, opposition sources informed SAMAA TV Tuesday.

Akram Durrani, the head of Rahbar Committee, apprised Khattak of their demands during a telephonic conversation on Tuesday, according to sources.

Durrani told Khattak that their demands were the same and they stood firm on their stance.

Opposition parties have called for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation and a fresh election in the country.

Khattak told Durrani that he had summoned a meeting of the government’s negotiations team and he would get back to them after consultation, the sources said. The meeting has been summoned at 4:30pm on Wednesday at the President House.

The government team would consultation and inform the Rahbar Committee whether they want to hold talks, the sources quoted Durrani as saying.

They said the Rahbar Committee head also had a telephonic conversation with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in this regard.

The Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl has been preparing to march towards Islamabad later this month, aiming to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

The march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced earlier this month. It will begin on October 27.

All the rallies would enter Islamabad together via the GT Road, according to the JUI-F chief.

Fazl has been trying to take all the opposition parties on-board with regard to the march. The PPP has so far been reluctant to join it, while the PML-N has said that it would participate in the anti-government protest in Islamabad on October 31.

The government formed a committee to negotiate with the JUI-F. It is headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

Fazl, however, said the Rahbar Committee of the joint opposition should hold talks with the government.

The two sides have not yet held any formal negotiations.

