Opposition’s dream of seeing me jailed won’t come true: Murad

Suggests opposition members not to scare them







Follow SAMAA English on Faceboo k , Twitter, and Instagram .







"[He] is going to jail today, [he] is going to jail tomorrow. They're counting the days," the chief minister said during his address with the assembly."This honourable leader of the opposition also says the same daily. This dream of yours will never come true," he said, pointing at Opposition Leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi."My martyred leader walked to the gallows in a fake case," CM Shah said, urging members of the opposition not to scare them through such things.He said he would continue to call out the prime minister in the same tone and tell him that he has to give rights to Sindh.