HOME > Politics

Opposition to hold rally in Islamabad after Friday prayers: Durrani

1 hour ago
Opposition to hold rally in Islamabad after Friday prayers: Durrani

 

Akram Durrani, the head of Rahbar Committee, said on Thursday that opposition parties would hold a rally in Islamabad tomorrow after Friday prayers.

Durrani said so in his statement issued to the media Thursday. He said the Azadi March was on its way and caravans from all over the country were reaching Islamabad.

The decision to hold the rally on Friday was made after consultation with the Rahbar Committee, according to the statement.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman will also be able to reach Islamabad only by Friday morning,” Durrani stated. “This is why the rally will also be held Friday.”

He said caravans were arriving as per schedule and no changes were made to it.

The Rahbar Committee head urged the masses to beware of rumour mills and remain focused on their actual goal.

“[We] will come up to the expectations of the nation and no compromise will be made in this regard,” he said.

“There are clear directives from the leaders, move forward abiding by them.”

Durrani urged participants of the Azadi March to keep their spirits up. He said that falling walls needed another push, for which the nation had taken to the streets.

Akram Durrani opposition rally
 
Tell us what you think:

