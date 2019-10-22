Opposition is willing to meet the government, says Akram Durrani

The opposition is willing to meet the government to discuss their problems and the JUI-F’s Azadi March, remarked Akram Durrani, the head of the Rahbar Committee, while speaking to the media on Monday night after a committee meeting.

He remarked that the government shouldn’t contact just one party. “No one will meet you alone. You have to contact the Rahbar Committee if you want to engage in any dialogue,” Durrani said.

The government has formed a committee just for the march. They should know that there will be no compromise on the JUI-F’s march. “If the government contacts us, then we will not turn down any chance of engaging in dialogue,” he added.

He remarked that they won’t accept anyone condemning the march. The government is making contact with us at one hand and then hurling abuses on the other front. “The government should show some seriousness,” he said.

The committee head claimed that the Azadi March will be quiet peaceful.

