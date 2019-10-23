Opposition gets go-ahead by PM Khan for Azadi March

Prime Minister Imran Khan has allowed the opposition members to hold their anti-government protest, which they are calling the ‘Azadi March’.

The premier made the decision in a meeting with the government’s negotiation team head and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Wednesday.

PM Khan urged the opposition members to hold a peaceful protest, government sources informed SAMAA TV.

“We hope the opposition listens to our demands,” Khattak said.

He rejected on Tuesday the opposition’s demand for PM Khan’s resignation. Akram Durrani, the head of the Rahbar Committee of the joint opposition, apprised Khattak of their demands earlier in the day. Opposition parties have called for PM Khan’s resignation and a fresh election in the country.

Durrani told Khattak that their demands were the same and they stood firm on their stance. The defence minister then summoned a meeting of the government team for consultation on the opposition’s demands.

The government team decided to defuse the situation through dialogue, for which it will hold meetings with leaders of all the opposition parties, according to the sources. However, it rejected the demand for the PM’s resignation.

The Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl has been preparing to march towards Islamabad later this month, aiming to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

The march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced earlier this month. It will begin on October 27.

All the rallies will enter Islamabad together via the GT Road, according to the JUI-F chief.

Fazl has been trying to take all the opposition parties on-board for the march. The PPP has so far been reluctant to join it, while the PML-N has said that it will participate in the anti-government protest in Islamabad on October 31.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.