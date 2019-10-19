Okara man arrested for ‘beating up children with a slipper’

An Okara man was arrested for beating up his neighbour’s three children, police said on Saturday.

Police took action against Yaqoob after a video of him tying and beating up the children with slippers emerged on social media.

The father of the children says he had left them with Yaqoob and was unaware of the torture. “I got to know about it three days later,” he said.

Yaqoob reportedly beat up the children for visiting their mother, who had gone to her parent’s place after a fight with her husband.

Further investigation is under way.

