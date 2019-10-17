Thursday, October 17, 2019  | 17 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Okara artist uses chisels and hammers to create art

30 mins ago
 
Okara artist uses chisels and hammers to create art

Shaukat Ali is one of the few artists in the country who can carve photo portraits on wood.  

The artist, who hails from Okara’s Depalpur, shares that even as a child he really liked sketching and drawing. “When I was in school, my father always complained that I spend most of my time drawing and not studying,” he said while speaking on SAMAA TV programme Naya Din on Thursday.

He said that he learned to carve while during the time he spent training for the Pakistan Army. He made a friend from Gilgit Baltistan who taught him the basics of wood-crafting.

“He taught me how to carve flowers into the wood that used to make furniture,” Ali said.

The artist inside him immediately fell in love with the art form. He quit the army and decided to pursue his passion.

Ali has been in the business for the past 15 years. He said that the art form requires intense concentration and hard work.

“It takes me 10 to 12 days to complete a painting,” he said. “Carving a small painting costs me Rs1,500, whereas a bigger one costs between Rs2,000 to Rs2,500.”

The artist has also carved paintings of politicians and personalities such as Manzoor Wattoo, former Punjab chief minister, and business tycoon Malik Riaz. He aspires to meet these people and gift them the paintings himself.

“I want to make a painting for Prime Minister Imran Khan and gift it to him myself,” Ali shared.

The Okara artist’s talent is widely praised and appreciated by people. He hopes to expand his customer base.

