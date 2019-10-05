No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar

Inamul Haq Javed, a freshmen at the Islamabad’s COMSATS University, died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday. His friends claimed that the university administration didn’t provide them any help in taking him to a hospital. The university registrar, however, has said that no one could be held accountable for it.

Dr Fahim, while speaking to the media on Saturday, said that Javed had come out from a classroom after giving a group presentation. He fell unconscious after it and suffered a heart attack.

Some nearby students came to him and started rubbing his hands. They told the guard to get an ambulance to take him to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, a university vehicle reached the spot and the student was taken to the varsity’s medical centre, from there he was shifted to the National Institute of Health, which is five minutes away from the university.

The doctors had declared him dead by the time he was brought to the hospital, the registrar said.

He said that an investigation committee has been formed to look into the matter. “We will see which teacher stopped an ambulance from entering the varsity,” he remarked.

More than 9,000 students study at the varsity for which three doctors have been kept. Two sit in the morning and one in the evening. These doctors, however, handle cases of minor accidents.

“From our point of view, no one can be held accountable for this,” he said, adding that the person found responsible will be taken to task.

The committee will prepare its report in two days after which action will be taken, he assured.

“Javed used to play football for the university’s team and he even won a trophy for us,” the registrar said.

Raheel Qamar, the university’s rector, said that many people have said a lot of things about the incident.

“People need to realise that losing a child is very painful for the parents,” he remarked.

On Friday, the university’s students had staged a protest and blamed the administration for their class fellow’s death.

They claimed that the university’s ambulance was not available at the time. They said Inam’s friends tried to call in an ambulance from the outside, but the administration did not let it enter the varsity.

The students claimed that there was also no first aid available on the campus because of which Javed’s condition deteriorated.

Javed was the only son of his parents. He had two sisters.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.