No objection to ‘peaceful’ Azadi March: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday the government had no objection to Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Azadi March, but it must be “peaceful”.

He was speaking to the media after inaugurating the Khanewal Abdul Hakeem section of M-4 Motorway. The minister urged opposition parties to record their protest remaining within the bounds of the law.

He expressed hope that the protesters would not cause damage to public property during the march.

The Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Azadi March is on its way to Islamabad, in protest against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

The march began from Karachi Sunday morning. The caravans are scheduled to enter the federal capital on October 31.