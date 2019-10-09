No commercial activity in Duki as traders stage protest

Shops and markets in Balochistan’s Duki remained closed for a second day as traders have been observing a shutter down strike.
They had called for a strike to protest against an attack on traders by Assistant Commissioner Meran Baloch.
He is accused of attacking protestings will they were staging a sit-in at Main Chowk of Zaman Road. Levies opened fire during the sit-in, the traders have claimed.
Protesters said that five people were injured in the firing.
District Bar Association also called for a strike and observed a black day against the incident. No cases were heard as lawyers showed solidarity with the traders.