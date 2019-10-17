No arrest yet in Karachi killing of truck drivers

No arrest has yet been made in connection with Wednesday’s killing of three truck drivers that resulted from firing by Frontier Works Organization guards amid a protest by transporters in Karachi, SAMAA Digital has learnt.

The slain drivers, Niaz Ali, Saad Ayub and Mohammad Rasool, were among the transporters who had been protesting on the Super Highway for the past three days.

SAMAA Digital tried to contact senior police officials but they didn’t respond to requests.

Kaleem Raza, the finance secretary of the Karachi Goods Carriers Association, admitted that the protesting truck drivers pelted stones at the FWO guards after their trucks were not allowed to cross the toll plaza due to overloading.

He said hundreds of truck drivers had been protesting on the Super Highway, and the FWO guards and motorway police opened fire to “protect themselves”.

The truck drivers called off their protest Wednesday night after officials of the FWO and the Karachi police held talks with KGCA office-bearers.

Rana Aslam, the KGCA president, told SAMAA Digital that an FWO brigadier, two colonels and senior police officials, DIG Aamir Farooqui and DIG Sharjeel Kharral, held talks with him last night.

“We demanded that an FIR be lodged against the FWO guards and it was lodged,” Aslam said. His two other demands were that compensation be given to families of the deceased and such incidents must not take place in the future.

However, Aslam said the tragedy could have been avoided, had the FWO guards chosen to burst tyres of the trucks or shoot drivers in the leg.

A truck driver, who requested anonymity, said the trucks that had been stopped because of overloading were let go last night.

“Why did they let them go, if they were implementing law,” the driver questioned.