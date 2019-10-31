Thursday, October 31, 2019  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Ninth polio case reported in Sindh, Pakistan tally reaches 80

1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Another polio case has been reported in Sindh, taking the tally in the province to nine. The total number of polio cases in the country this year has reached 80.

The victim is a 36-month-old male infant named Aman Omer from Badhar Mohalla in District Sujawal, said the Emergency Operation Centre for Polio in Sindh. He was malnourished and died as a result of kidney failure before a stool sample could be collected.

The child had developed fever, diarrhoea and vomiting on September 10 after which he was taken to several healthcare providers. As his condition worsened, his family took him to a local faith healer, who gave him two injections on the hips.

The next day the child could not walk properly. He was taken to Civil Hospital Thatta where Dr Maqsood, a paediatrician, examined him. He was diagnosed as a case of acute flaccid paralysis on October 14.

He was then referred to NICH Karachi, where the child was admitted in critical condition. His condition deteriorated and he passed away from kidney failure before a stool sample could be collected.

However, three contact samples collected from immediate contacts confirmed that the polio virus was actively circulating in the area.

The latest statistics show that five cases gave been detected in Punjab, seven from Balochistan and 59 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year.

