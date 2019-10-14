Monday, October 14, 2019  | 14 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Nine more children diagnosed with diphtheria in Dukki

3 hours ago
 
Nine more children diagnosed with diphtheria in Dukki

Photo: AFP

Three children died in Balochistan’s Dukki district after being diagnosed with diphtheria infection on Sunday. The district health officer Dr Abdul Aleem Nasir said the children had died because the vaccine for the infection wasn’t available. 

Nine more children are said to be affected by the disease in the district. The emergency response teams from Quetta have still not managed to reach the area despite the outbreak. Parents have started taking their children to the Loralai district for treatment.

However, they say there is a dire shortage of medical facilities in Loralai as well.

The district health officer said diphtheria is not a new disease in the district. Despite previous awareness campaigns, children are not being vaccinated against the disease, he said. This has led it to resurface in the region.

Diphtheria is a bacterial infection of the nose and throat that usually affects children. If not detected and treated on time it can prove to be fatal.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Balochistan diphtheria
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
diphtheria, infectious diseases, contagious diseases, diphtheria deaths, Balochistan, Loralai, Dukki, district health officer Dukki, diphtheria vaccine
 
MOST READ
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Man, son found dead in Clifton
Man, son found dead in Clifton
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.