Nine more children diagnosed with diphtheria in Dukki

Three children died in Balochistan’s Dukki district after being diagnosed with diphtheria infection on Sunday. The district health officer Dr Abdul Aleem Nasir said the children had died because the vaccine for the infection wasn’t available.

Nine more children are said to be affected by the disease in the district. The emergency response teams from Quetta have still not managed to reach the area despite the outbreak. Parents have started taking their children to the Loralai district for treatment.

However, they say there is a dire shortage of medical facilities in Loralai as well.

The district health officer said diphtheria is not a new disease in the district. Despite previous awareness campaigns, children are not being vaccinated against the disease, he said. This has led it to resurface in the region.

Diphtheria is a bacterial infection of the nose and throat that usually affects children. If not detected and treated on time it can prove to be fatal.

