Three men, three women, and three children were killed after a fire erupted in an ambulance on Mianwali’s Multan Road early Monday morning.

The fire erupted after the ambulance’s gas cylinder exploded following a collision with a truck.

All the people inside the ambulance were killed on the spot.

Rescue 1122 teams have shifted the bodies to a DHQ Hospital.

The ambulance was taking a patient to Rawalpindi from Bhakkar.