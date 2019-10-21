Newlywed groom shot dead in Islamabad’s Lohi Bher

Suspect wanted to marry the deceased's wife

Saiful Rehman had signed his nikkah papers last week. His family was preparing for his rukhsati and valima functions, which were to take place on November 1 and November 2.He had married his uncle's daughter.The person who killed him wanted to marry the deceased's wife, according to the police.Rehman's uncle said that the prime suspect had asked for his daughter's hand in marriage. "I told them no because I wanted my daughter to marry someone in the family." He claimed that the suspects come from a powerful family. "We want the chief justice and the president to take notice and ensure justice for our family."The deceased's mother said that the family had even sent out cards for his wedding functions.A case has been registered against two suspects, identified as Rehan and Wasif. They are conducting raids to arrest the suspects.