Monday, October 21, 2019  | 21 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Newlywed groom shot dead in Islamabad’s Lohi Bher

1 hour ago
Suspect wanted to marry the deceased's wife




A newlywed groom was shot dead outside his in-laws' house in Islamabad's Lohi Bher Sunday night. 

Saiful Rehman had signed his nikkah papers last week. His family was preparing for his rukhsati and valima functions, which were to take place on November 1 and November 2.

He had married his uncle's daughter.

The person who killed him wanted to marry the deceased's wife, according to the police.

Rehman's uncle said that the prime suspect had asked for his daughter's hand in marriage. "I told them no because I wanted my daughter to marry someone in the family." He claimed that the suspects come from a powerful family. "We want the chief justice and the president to take notice and ensure justice for our family."

The deceased's mother said that the family had even sent out cards for his wedding functions.

A case has been registered against two suspects, identified as Rehan and Wasif. They are conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
Islamabad Murder
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
PM Khan launches new programme for the country’s youth
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
GDA's Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
Keep your children away from instant noodles
Keep your children away from instant noodles
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.