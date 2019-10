A man raped and murdered a seven-year-old boy in Faisalabad, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the culprit was the child’s neighbour. His name is Qasim. He has been arrested.

The child was kidnapped by Qasim. The law enforcers said the suspect had pretended to search with the family for the boy after he went missing.

Over eight six cases of child rape have been registered at the Turkhani police station in the last two weeks.

