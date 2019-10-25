Nawaz’s platelet count isn’t improving, says Aurangzeb

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that former premier Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count is not improving.

The PML-N spokesperson said so while speaking to SAMAA TV. She said the Lahore High Court granted bail to the former premier keeping his health in view.

Earlier in the day, Nawaz was granted bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

Aurangzeb expressed hope the government would present all the facts before the Islamabad High Court too and they would get a relief from there as well.

Nawaz is currently being treated at Services Hospital, Lahore where he was admitted Monday night. The medical board formed to investigate his case has included another four doctors to its ranks, including his personal physician Dr Adnan and Karachi-based haematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi.

According to Nawaz’s test reports, his white blood cell count is low and dropping.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said earlier today that Nawaz’s true condition was being hidden from his family.

“They ran stories in the media saying his platelet count was at 20,000 when it was actually at 6,000 according to his test reports,” he said.

Sources in his family say that they will show the PML-N supremo’s test reports to other doctors for second opinions. So far, they have already shown the reports to some doctors in the UK, who say Nawaz’s condition is very severe.