Nawaz’s fighting death due to cruelty of rulers: Fazlur Rehman

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Thursday that former premier Nawaz Sharif was fighting death due to the cruelty of current rulers of the state.

Speaking to the media in Sukkur, Fazl said people were victimised in the country through the National Accountability Bureau. According to the World Economic Forum, he said, corruption in the country had further increased.

The JUI-F chief said his party would mark October 27 as the Kashmir Day and it would be observed as a black day every year.

“I will myself attend the Kashmir Solidarity Day gathering in Karachi on October 27,” he told reporters.

Fazl said the incumbent government was formed as a result of worst rigging of polls.

“A lay man has hopes associated with the Azadi March,” he said. “People from all walks of life will attend this march.”

The JUI-F chief said that transport and gas stations had been shut down in the country. However, he said that people would ride horses and camels, or walk on foot to participate in the march.

“The march will take place in any case,” Fazl asserted.

He further said the opposition’s Rahbar Committee would hold talks with the government’s team. “And only the Rahbar Committee will decide how many days the sit-in will continue.”

The JUI-F chief said the government would order authorities to place containers in their way, but they would throw those containers away.

“The plan is that we will go and then we will go further,” he said.

Speaking about his possible arrest, Fazl said that movements could not be brought to an end with the arrest of an individual.

He said this movement would continue even if he was arrested.

The JUI-F has been preparing to march towards Islamabad later this month, aiming to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

The march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced earlier this month. It will begin on October 27 as announced earlier.

All the rallies would enter Islamabad together via the GT Road, according to the JUI-F chief.

Fazl has been trying to take all the opposition parties on-board with regard to the march. The Pakistan Peoples Party has so far been reluctant to join it, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has said that it would participate in the anti-government protest in Islamabad.

The government has also formed a committee to negotiate with the JUI-F. It is headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

However, the two sides have not yet held any formal negotiations.