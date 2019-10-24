Nawaz wants to cut a deal behind curtains: Samsam Bukhari

Former PM Nawaz Sharif is looking to cut a deal behind closed doors, said MPA Samsam Bukhari, adding that the PML-N supremo just wants to save his political future.

He is looking for a similar deal under which he was allowed to leave the country and then return, Bukhari claimed in an interview on Thursday. There is no reason to give him [Nawaz] any special deal, he added.

The PML-N has been fighting over Maryam Nawaz’s powers, he remarked. “The Sharif family has been fighting for power in their own house.”

He even said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is doing nothing but promoting India’s agenda.