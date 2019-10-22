Nawaz shifted to Lahore’s Services Hospital for check-up

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Lahore’s Services Hospital Monday night after his health deteriorated.

The National Accountability Bureau decided to shift him to hospital for a medical check-up after his recent medical reports.

Sharif’s physician, Dr Adnan Khan has raised an alarm about his deteriorating health and had urged the government to immediately shift him to hospital for treatment.

Former PM #NawazSharif is detected to have critically low Platelet Count (16*10^9/L) that could be due to multiple pathologies & requires immediate in-hospital care.

“Former PM #NawazSharif is detected to have critically low Platelet Count (16*10^9/L) that could be due to multiple pathologies & requires immediate in-hospital care. I have requested the authorities concerned to act in urgency,” Dr Adnan Khan tweeted Monday.

“Today met former PM #NawazSharif for consultation & evaluation. He’s visibly unwell & has multiple serious life-threatening health issues of acute nature. I have recommended immediate hospitalisation for workup & treatment. The matter is of utmost urgency,” Dr Khan wrote.

While there were strict security measures taken outside the hospital, PML-N workers gathered outside to stage a protest, demanding the immediate release of their leader. They chanted anti-government and burnt tires. NAB had to call in the police to handle the situation.

PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Sharif’s medical reports showed that his condition was critical and that he required immediate hospitalization.

NAB spokesperson said a test for dengue virus was conducted, which came negative. He said his low platelet count was due to blood thinners, prescribed to him by his physician Khan.

Sharif had been shifted from Kot Lakhpat jail to NAB’s Lahore building after his arrest in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The former prime minister is serving seven-year imprisonment in Al-Azizia case.

