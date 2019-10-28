Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count increases to 28,000

Former premier Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count recorded a minor increase and reached 28,000 on Monday, according to the doctors treating him.

A board of doctors headed by Dr Mehmood Ayaz is making efforts to help increase the former premier’s platelet count.

The board held a meeting on Monday to review progress in Nawaz’s treatment. According to doctors, the course of immune globulin injections administered to the former premier was to be completed Monday.

The doctors also took Nawaz’s blood samples for different tests.

Dr Ayaz said the reports suggesting Nawaz having kidney issues didn’t have any truth to them. “He has not faced any kidney issue in recent days,” he said.

Nawaz’s daughter, Maryam, has been with him at the Services Hospital. His brother, Shehbaz Sharif, and mother also visited him Monday.