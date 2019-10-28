Monday, October 28, 2019  | 28 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count increases to 28,000

35 mins ago
Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count increases to 28,000

Former premier Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count recorded a minor increase and reached 28,000 on Monday, according to the doctors treating him.

A board of doctors headed by Dr Mehmood Ayaz is making efforts to help increase the former premier’s platelet count.

The board held a meeting on Monday to review progress in Nawaz’s treatment. According to doctors, the course of immune globulin injections administered to the former premier was to be completed Monday.

The doctors also took Nawaz’s blood samples for different tests.

Dr Ayaz said the reports suggesting Nawaz having kidney issues didn’t have any truth to them. “He has not faced any kidney issue in recent days,” he said.

Nawaz’s daughter, Maryam, has been with him at the Services Hospital. His brother, Shehbaz Sharif, and mother also visited him Monday.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Nawaz Sharif PML-N
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Halal Guys, New York, US, food truck, food chain,
 
MOST READ
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Imran came into power through theft, he must resign: Fazl
Imran came into power through theft, he must resign: Fazl
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.