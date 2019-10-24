Thursday, October 24, 2019  | 24 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Politics

Nawaz Sharif’s condition is improving: Punjab health minister

46 mins ago
Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Thursday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s vitals were clear and his health was improving.

Addressing the media in Lahore, Rashid said Nawaz’s medical treatment had begun and he was being provided the required cardiac facilities. The Punjab chief minister had also been briefed about Nawaz’s condition, she said.

The health minister said that Nawaz’s test results would be available from Friday onward and that his condition was getting better. She said the former premier had already expressed satisfaction over the treatment.

Rashid said Nawaz’s bone marrow was functioning normally according to haematologist Dr Tahir Shamshi’s analysis. Dr Shamsi has been asked to stay in Punjab for two to three more days until results of all the tests Nawaz has undergone are available.

She also said the former premier had not requested to be shifted abroad for treatment.

Nawaz, who is currently serving his seven-year prison term in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case, was shifted to Lahore’s Services Hospital after his health deteriorated Monday night.

His doctors said that his platelet count was critically low.

