Nawaz Sharif’s condition is critical, say British doctors

2 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif’s condition is critical, say British doctors

Photo: AFP

British doctors have termed former premier Nawaz Sharif’s condition ‘critical’. 

According to his test reports, his white blood cell count is low and dropping. PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has said that his true condition is being hidden from his family. “They ran stories in the media saying his platelet count was at 20,000 when it was really at 6,000 according to his test reports,” he said.

Sources in his family say that they will show the PML-N founder’s test reports to other doctors for second opinions. So far, they have already shown the reports to some doctors in the UK, who say his condition is very severe.

They say he needs another check up before his treatment can start.

Nawaz is currently being treated at Services Hospital, Lahore where he was admitted Monday night. The medical board formed to investigate his case has included another four doctors to its ranks, including his personal physician Dr Adnan and Karachi-based haematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi.

The board will make the final decision regarding Nawaz’s PET Scan keeping in mind his health.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid says his bone marrow is perfectly fine. She said that while his body is able to produce platelets, they aren’t clotting.

Nawaz Sharif
 
