‘Nawaz Sharif to be treated anywhere he wants in Pakistan’

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that former PM will be treated in any hospital he wants in Pakistan.

Nawaz was shifted to Lahore’s Services Hospital after his health deteriorated Monday night. Sharif’s physician, Dr Adnan Khan, said that his patient has a “critically low” platelet count and requested the authorities to immediately shift him to a hospital.

The premier took note and asked the Punjab government about the update on the PML-N supremo’s health. The PM has been advised to contact his family to inquire about Nawaz.

A report has been summoned on the matter too.

There should be no compromise on Nawaz’s health, the PM said.

Many PML-N leaders have spoken against Nawaz’s deteriorating condition in NAB custody.

Low platelet count is most commonly associated with dengue, an outbreak of which has taken the country by storm. A NAB spokesperson, however, said that Nawaz was administered a test for dengue virus and it came out as negative. The spokesperson said the low platelet count could be because of the blood thinners, prescribed to him by his physician.

Sharif had been shifted from Kot Lakhpat jail to NAB’s Lahore building after his arrest in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The former prime minister is serving seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia case.

