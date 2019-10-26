Court takes up petition seeking suspension of Nawaz’s prison sentence

The Islamabad High Court took up on Saturday a petition seeking the suspension of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s seven-year prison sentence in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah is hearing the application filed by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

Nawaz, who was completing his sentence at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail, is currently seeking treatment at Lahore’s Services Hospital. His doctors say his platelet count is critically low. He was shifted to the hospital from NAB custody Monday night. A court had remanded him into the bureau’s custody for investigation in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. On Friday, the Lahore High Court approved Nawaz’s bail in the case.

The former PM’s medical report has been submitted in court.

Shehbaz had filed for the case to be heard on an emergency basis. “What is the emergency in this case?” asked Justice Minallah.

Attaullah Tarar, a member of Nawaz’s legal team, informed the court that his client’s condition isn’t good.

The judge then asked if NAB had opposed Nawaz’s bail petition during the hearing at Lahore High Court. The lawyer said that the bureau didn’t oppose it.

The provincial government has the right to suspend the verdict of a prisoner, said Justice Minallah. The hearing has been adjourned till 4pm.

