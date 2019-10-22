Tuesday, October 22, 2019  | 22 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Nawaz Sharif is stable: Ahsan Iqbal

38 mins ago
Nawaz Sharif is stable: Ahsan Iqbal

Photo: AFP

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is ‘stable’ and likely to ‘recover’ in the next 24 to 48 hours after a blood transfusion, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said Tuesday.

“The government is deliberately denying him medical care and trying to harm his health,” Iqbal said while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

Nawaz was shifted to Lahore Services Hospital Monday night after his health deteriorated.

His younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, visited him in the hospital. He told reporters that Nawaz’s platelet count fell quickly in NAB’s custody and it worried him. He said that NAB showed “gross negligence”.

Iqbal, however, said that his party would hold PM Imran Khan responsible if any harm comes to Nawaz.

The NAB spokesperson said a test for dengue virus was conducted, which came negative. He said his low platelet count could be because of the blood thinners prescribed to him by his physician.

Nawaz had been shifted from Kot Lakhpat jail to NAB’s Lahore building after his arrest in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The former prime minister is serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia case.

