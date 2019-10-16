Wednesday, October 16, 2019  | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Nawaz Sharif has been left alone, claims Sheikh Rasheed 

2 hours ago
 
Nawaz Sharif has been left alone, claims Sheikh Rasheed 

Photo: Online

Former PM Nawaz Sharif has been left alone by his party members and aides, said Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed in a media talk on Tuesday. 

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is playing on both sides of the wicket, he remarked, adding that this is why Shehbaz hasn’t been able to make a decision about Azaadi March. PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scared of maulvis and Shehbaz can’t make up his mind, the federal minister added.

There is no way a protest will be staged in Islamabad, Rasheed claimed.

He said that all problems with Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be solved soon. “The government is making a mistake by giving him [Fazl] so much attention.”

Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer and Ayaz Sadiq are good men. They are facing all the party troubles now. We have been in constant touch with them, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 

 
TOPICS:
Azadi March Nawaz Sharif sheikh rasheed
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sheikh Rasheed, Nawaz Sharif, Azadi March, JUI-F, Maulana Fazlur Rehman
 
MOST READ
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Man, son found dead in Clifton
Man, son found dead in Clifton
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.