Nawaz Sharif has been left alone, claims Sheikh Rasheed 

Former PM Nawaz Sharif has been left alone by his party members and aides, said Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed in a media talk on Tuesday.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is playing on both sides of the wicket, he remarked, adding that this is why Shehbaz hasn’t been able to make a decision about Azaadi March. PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scared of maulvis and Shehbaz can’t make up his mind, the federal minister added.

There is no way a protest will be staged in Islamabad, Rasheed claimed.

He said that all problems with Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be solved soon. “The government is making a mistake by giving him [Fazl] so much attention.”

Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer and Ayaz Sadiq are good men. They are facing all the party troubles now. We have been in constant touch with them, he added.

