Nawaz Sharif granted bail by Lahore High Court

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been granted bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The Lahore High Court granted him bail against two sureties of Rs1 million.

Nawaz is currently at Services Hospital in Lahore.

The petition to suspend his seven-year sentence was filed by Nawaz’s brother Shehbaz Sharif.

NAB was told during the hearing to submit a written request for the former premier’s physical remand.

The court summoned the government’s reply on Maryam Nawaz’s bail petition on Monday.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Shehbaz thanked everyone involved in Nawaz’s case, from his lawyers to PML-N leaders. He said the doctors had ruled out dengue and the heart medication he takes as causes of his medical issues. They have begun a combination of medicines now, he said.

Pray for his health, he asked. On Monday, Maryam’s bail request will be heard at this court, so please pray for her too, he said.