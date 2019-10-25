Friday, October 25, 2019  | 25 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Nawaz Sharif granted bail by Lahore High Court

48 mins ago
Nawaz Sharif granted bail by Lahore High Court

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been granted bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. 

The Lahore High Court granted him bail against two sureties of Rs1 million.

Nawaz is currently at Services Hospital in Lahore.

The petition to suspend his seven-year sentence was filed by Nawaz’s brother Shehbaz Sharif.

NAB was told during the hearing to submit a written request for the former premier’s physical remand.

The court summoned the government’s reply on Maryam Nawaz’s bail petition on Monday.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Shehbaz thanked everyone involved in Nawaz’s case, from his lawyers to PML-N leaders. He said the doctors had ruled out dengue and the heart medication he takes as causes of his medical issues. They have begun a combination of medicines now, he said.

Pray for his health, he asked. On Monday, Maryam’s bail request will be heard at this court, so please pray for her too, he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Halal Guys, New York, US, food truck, food chain,
 
MOST READ
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Pakistan Medical Commission replaces PMDC as new regulatory body
Pakistan Medical Commission replaces PMDC as new regulatory body
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.