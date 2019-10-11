Nawaz Sharif remanded into NAB custody for 14 days

An accountability court in Lahore has remanded former PM Nawaz Sharif into the custody of the National Accountability Bureau for 14 days in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The bureau has already issued warrants of his arrest.

The Supreme Court has already heard the matter pertaining to the sugar mills, said Nawaz’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz. Nawaz became its shareholder for the first time in 1999. In 2016, he had gifted these shares to the children of his deceased brother, the lawyer said.

NAB prosecutor argued that they have taken up the case again because they have found new evidence.

NAB officials asked me some questions in jail. “I replied to all the questions I knew the answers to,” said Nawaz while speaking to the media. I will quit politics if they are able to prove an ounce worth of corruption against me, he added. Former president Pervez Musharraf had formed NAB just to target me, Nawaz claimed.

Strict security measures were taken and the streets adjacent to the court were closed for traffic at 7am.

An accountability court in Lahore has approved NAB’s request to investigate the former PM, who is currently locked up at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail. The request was submitted by NAB prosecutor Hafiz Asad Awan.

The bureau suspects that billions of rupees have been laundered under the mills’ names. The inquiry, which was started in October 2018, revealed that Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, brother Shehbaz Sharif and some foreigners in the UK and UAE were shareholders of the company.

Nawaz is serving a seven-year imprisonment in Al-Azizia Mills corruption case. NAB has already arrested his daughter Maryam Nawaz and nephew Yousuf Abbas in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

