Nawaz satisfied, PML-N united on JUI-F’s march: sources

Former premier Nawaz Sharif is satisfied and the entire Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is united with regard to Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s ‘Azadi March’, sources within the party told SAMAA TV Saturday.

The sources said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif met his son, Hamza, at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail.

The PML-N leader is currently on a judicial remand until October 16 in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases. He was arrested in June 2019.

The National Accountability Bureau has filed multiple cases against Hamza, including the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Punjab Saaf Pani Company, assets beyond means and money laundering cases.

Shehbaz held discussion with Hamza on NAB cases and the JUI-F’s Islamabad march, according to the sources. He told his son that participants of the Azadi March would enter Islamabad on October 31 and the PML-N would participate in it on the same day.

The PML-N president said he had informed Nawaz about the entire situation pertaining to the JUI-F’s march and the former premier was satisfied with it, the sources said.

The JUI-F has been preparing to march towards Islamabad, aiming to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

The march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced earlier this month. It will begin on October 27 as announced earlier.

All the rallies would enter Islamabad together via the GT Road, the JUI-F chief had told reporters in Islamabad.

The JUI-F chief has been trying to take all the opposition parties on-board with regard to the march. The Pakistan Peoples Party has so far been reluctant to join it, while the PML-N has said that it would participate in the anti-government protest in Islamabad.

The government has also formed a committee to negotiate with the JUI-F. It is headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

However, the two sides have not yet held any negotiations.

