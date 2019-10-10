Nawaz assures Fazl of his support in letter from prison

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif assured on Thursday Maulana Fazlur Rehman of his support for Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s march against the government.

The PML-N supremo assured Fazl of his support in a letter he wrote from jail. Nawaz, who has thrice been the prime minister of Pakistan, is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore. He was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted by an accountability court in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.

Nawaz told the JUI-F chief that the entire PML-N leadership and its workers are with him. He said the incumbent government was formed as a result of rigging of the 2018 general election.

The former premier said they would stand by the JUI-F until the end of the incumbent government. SAMAA TV has learnt that the JUI-F chief has received Nawaz’s letter.

The JUI-F’s ‘Azadi March’ will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced a day earlier. It will begin on October 27 as announced earlier.

All the rallies would enter Islamabad together via the GT Road, the JUI-F chief had told reporters in Islamabad.

The march is aimed at toppling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

A few days ago, Fazl told reporters in Peshawar that the illegal and ineligible government could not be allowed to rule anymore. “Islamabad plan is just the beginning,” the JUI-F chief had said. “We have options B and C too.”

Fazl has been trying to take all the opposition parties on-board for his anti-government march. The PPP has so far been reluctant to join it, while the PML-N hasn’t made a formal announcement confirming its participation.

The JUI-F has already written a letter to the Islamabad commissioner seeking permission to hold the march at the city’s D-Chowk.

The party also requested the administration to ensure “necessary security arrangements” for the protest.