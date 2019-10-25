Nasir Shah accuses NAB of ‘acting only against opposition parties’

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah Friday accused the National Accountability Bureau of “acting only against opposition parties”, saying the anti-corruption watchdog was not interested in taking action against the ruling elite.

Shah said so during his visit to Karachi Development Authority’s head office at the Civic Center.

He presided over a meeting of the KDA governing body regarding auction of KDA lands for commercial and residential purposes. The meeting also chalked out a plan for launching new public housing schemes.

It decided that two committees would be constituted to look after the matter of auction of government lands and balloting for public housing schemes.

The committees would comprise officials of the KDA, Anti-Corruption Establishment, NAB and Transparency International.

Commenting on the recent Karachi cleanliness campaign, Shah said lifting garbage was the responsibility of district municipal corporations and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board. He, however, said the performance of DMCs during the cleanliness campaign was not “satisfactory”.

“We are overseeing matters relating to the SSWMB and taking measures to improve its performance,” the minister said.

He said the Sindh government was in contact with federal ministers Ali Zaidi and Faisal Vawda to get financial assistance from the federation to improve Karachi’s situation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan promised Rs162 billion for Karachi’s development during his visit to the megapolis in May 2019. However, the centre allocated only Rs12 billion to Rs14 billion in Budget 2019-20 for development works in the city.