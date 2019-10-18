Friday, October 18, 2019  | 18 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

NASA all set for its first all-women spacewalk

2 hours ago
 
NASA all set for its first all-women spacewalk

Photo: NASA

The first-ever all-woman spacewalk in NASA’s 61-year history is happening on Friday. The astronauts, Christina Koch and Anne McClain, will go on a mission that would last for more than six and a half hours.

According to a report by The New York Times, the spacewalk was decided by accident. When a rocket launch was aborted mid-flight, two astronauts who were supposed to go to the International Space Station were grounded. NASA had to then shift their schedule. The agency announced that Christina Koch and Anne McClain — two women — would do the spacewalk instead.

As soon as the news came out, things became a little critical as it was announced that the first all-woman spacewalk could not take place because NASA didn’t have enough space suits to fit the two astronauts (Both needed a size medium.) Upon this American politician, Hillary Clinton tweeted, “Make another suit.”

NASA prepared another suit for the two astronauts. Koch and McClain would make the historic excursion on Friday. Their mission will venture outside the International Space Station for six and a half hours. It is the first all-woman spacewalk in more than five decades of spacewalking.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Anne McClain Christina Koch
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Anne McClain, Christina Koch, NASA, space walk
 
MOST READ
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
PM Khan launches new programme for the country’s youth
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.