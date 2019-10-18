NASA all set for its first all-women spacewalk

The first-ever all-woman spacewalk in NASA’s 61-year history is happening on Friday. The astronauts, Christina Koch and Anne McClain, will go on a mission that would last for more than six and a half hours.

According to a report by The New York Times, the spacewalk was decided by accident. When a rocket launch was aborted mid-flight, two astronauts who were supposed to go to the International Space Station were grounded. NASA had to then shift their schedule. The agency announced that Christina Koch and Anne McClain — two women — would do the spacewalk instead.

As soon as the news came out, things became a little critical as it was announced that the first all-woman spacewalk could not take place because NASA didn’t have enough space suits to fit the two astronauts (Both needed a size medium.) Upon this American politician, Hillary Clinton tweeted, “Make another suit.”

NASA prepared another suit for the two astronauts. Koch and McClain would make the historic excursion on Friday. Their mission will venture outside the International Space Station for six and a half hours. It is the first all-woman spacewalk in more than five decades of spacewalking.

