Naimal Khawar Khan and husband Hamza Ali Abbasi are currently in Barcelona for their second honeymoon.

The former actor, who has been constantly posting pictures that show glimpses of their stay in Barcelona, posted a selfie with Hamza on Sunday.

She captioned the picture as “My world” followed by a heart emoji.

Hamza and Naimal had gone to Nathia Gali for their first honeymoon earlier.

The two tied the knot on August 25 in a simple wedding ceremony, followed by a valima reception on August 26.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.