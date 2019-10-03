NAB won’t do anything that could harm the economy: chairman

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said on Thursday the anti-graft body would not take any measures that could harm the country’s economy.

The NAB chairman said so while speaking to traders at the Federation House, Lahore. He said there was a huge difference between tax evasion and money laundering.

“NAB has not taken any case pertaining to tax evasion,” Iqbal told attendees. “Tax cases of traders will be handed over to the FBR.”

He said the anti-corruption watchdog had never directly interfered with bank default cases.

“NAB has never stopped any businessman from doing business,” Iqbal said. “NAB won’t take any measure that could negatively impact the economy.”

He said the anti-graft body is not as bad as it has been portrayed.