Says won't interfere in FBR affairs











Follow SAMAA English on



Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram







NAB officials will not call any businessman or trader, he said on Sunday while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.The development comes three days after businessmen met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.The NAB chairman said that the businessmen will only be sent notices and a questionnaire. We will summon them only if they fail to give satisfactory answers, he added.“NAB has not taken any case pertaining to tax evasion,” Iqbal had told traders in Lahore on October 3. “Tax cases of traders will be handed over to the FBR.”Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, one of the businessmen who met Army Chief General Bajwa, told SAMAA TV that the government and the army chief had assured them that their “genuine issues” would be resolved.According to Dhedhi, the members of business community didn’t complain about anything.“The army chief said ‘we are sitting here to satisfy you. We will resolve your genuine issues’,” he said.