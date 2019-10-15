Tuesday, October 15, 2019  | 15 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Politics

NAB starts investigating Ahsan Iqbal in assets case

2 hours ago
 
The National Accountability Bureau has started investigating PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in another case.

He is being investigated for owning more assets than known sources of income.

The PML-N leader is already being investigated in the Narowal Sports City corruption. He has been accused of constructing the project in his constituency, NA-78, in violation of rules which caused losses worth billions to the national exchequer.

The sports city, which spreads over 44 acres of land, is being built only 800 metres from the Indian border. This has raised some security concerns too.

A special allocation was made for it through the Public Sector Development Programme. PSDP is used by the federal government to provide budgetary resources for development projects. The funds were then spent through the Sports Board of Pakistan, even though after the 18th Amendment the sports ministry devolved and it became a provincial matter.

The total cost of the project was Rs2.9 billion. More than Rs2.5 billion have been spent on it already.

ahsan IQBAL NAB
 
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Man, son found dead in Clifton
