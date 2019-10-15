NAB starts investigating Ahsan Iqbal in assets case

The National Accountability Bureau has started investigating PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in another case.

He is being investigated for owning more assets than known sources of income.

The PML-N leader is already being investigated in the Narowal Sports City corruption. He has been accused of constructing the project in his constituency, NA-78, in violation of rules which caused losses worth billions to the national exchequer.

The sports city, which spreads over 44 acres of land, is being built only 800 metres from the Indian border. This has raised some security concerns too.

A special allocation was made for it through the Public Sector Development Programme. PSDP is used by the federal government to provide budgetary resources for development projects. The funds were then spent through the Sports Board of Pakistan, even though after the 18th Amendment the sports ministry devolved and it became a provincial matter.

The total cost of the project was Rs2.9 billion. More than Rs2.5 billion have been spent on it already.

