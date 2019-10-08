NAB raids Karachi residence of Sindh CM’s adviser on prisons

Screengrab: Rangers personnel stand guard outside Jakhrani’s residence in Karachi.

Officials of the National Accountability Bureau raided on Tuesday the residence of Adviser to Sindh CM on Prisons Aijaz Jakhrani in Karachi.

Aijaz is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income. The NAB team came to his residence with police and Rangers personnel.

In February last year, the NAB executive board had approved an inquiry against the PPP leader.

Last month, NAB had arrested Ghulam Abbas Jakhrani. He is Aijaz Jakhrani’s cousin and a former chairman of Jacobabad Municipal Corporation.