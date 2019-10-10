NAB issued notices for placing Rana Mashhood’s name on ECL

The Lahore High Court issued on Thursday notices to NAB for placing the name of PML-N leader Rana Mashhood on the no-fly list.

The petition says that NAB had initiated an inquiry against him in 2017. It was later closed and he was even issued a letter. The PML-N leader has claimed that the inquiry has been initiated once again to malign his reputation.

He said that his name has been placed on the ECL because of just one inquiry, adding that he has appeared before NAB whenever he has been summoned.

The court has summoned a reply by October 28, Monday.

On June 29, Mashhood was barred from boarding a US-bound flight at the Lahore airport after immigration officials informed him he was on the Black List.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Mashhood said he had meetings in the US from July 4 to 11 and reached the airport at 4:30am for his Qatar Airways flight. However, he was stopped at the immigration desk and told that he was on the Black List. When he expressed his surprise and asked who had placed his name on the list, he was informed that it had been done by NAB.

When Mashhood asked the immigration officials why his name was on the list, he was told that they would contact NAB and find out. The former Punjab sports and education minister said there is a difference between the ECL and the Black List; the main one being that when your name is on the Black List you have to be informed of it. He says he was never informed of this development.

