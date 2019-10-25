NAB given four weeks to investigate forest land allotment case 

The National Accountability Bureau has been given four weeks to complete its inquiry in the forest land allotment case.

The Sindh High Court was hearing the case pertaining to the allotment of a 20-acre land in Sanghar to a woman.

The land was allotted illegally and then all the trees on the land were cut by the authorities, according to NAB.

“If NAB would’ve investigated a bit, then they would’ve found that the woman was either the wife or relative of some MPA,” he said.

He claimed that the forest department officials have ruined the province’s trees and forests. “It may be trees for them, but for me, they were assets.”

