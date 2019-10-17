Thursday, October 17, 2019  | 17 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NAB files reference against Nawaz’s former secretary, others

55 mins ago
 
NAB files reference against Nawaz’s former secretary, others

The National Accountability Bureau filed on Thursday a corruption reference against the former secretary of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and five other individuals.

Nawaz’s former secretary Saeed Mehdi and others are accused of illegally giving Pakistan State Oil’s petrol to an oil marketing company, Admore Gas Pvt. Ltd.

Other accused in the case included PSO Senior General Manager Marketing Irfan Khalil Qureshi, former PSO MD Naeem Yahya and former PSO MD Zulfiqar Ali Jafri.

Admore Gas company’s Razi Ahmed and Anwer Masood Zuberi are also among the accused in the case.

According to NAB, they are accused of corruption, misuse of authority and causing Rs56 billion losses to the national exchequer from 2010 to 2015.

An accountability court in Karachi has accepted the reference for hearing.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
NAB Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
NAB, Nawaz Sharif, PSO, former secretary, Saeed Mehdi, reference, corruption
 
MOST READ
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.