NAB files reference against Nawaz’s former secretary, others

The National Accountability Bureau filed on Thursday a corruption reference against the former secretary of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and five other individuals.

Nawaz’s former secretary Saeed Mehdi and others are accused of illegally giving Pakistan State Oil’s petrol to an oil marketing company, Admore Gas Pvt. Ltd.

Other accused in the case included PSO Senior General Manager Marketing Irfan Khalil Qureshi, former PSO MD Naeem Yahya and former PSO MD Zulfiqar Ali Jafri.

Admore Gas company’s Razi Ahmed and Anwer Masood Zuberi are also among the accused in the case.

According to NAB, they are accused of corruption, misuse of authority and causing Rs56 billion losses to the national exchequer from 2010 to 2015.

An accountability court in Karachi has accepted the reference for hearing.