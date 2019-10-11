Friday, October 11, 2019  | 11 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

NAB expedites investigation of corruption in Karachi’s DMC Central

58 mins ago
 
NAB expedites investigation of corruption in Karachi’s DMC Central
Photo: ONLINE

The National Accountability Bureau has expedited its investigation pertaining to corruption in District Municipal Corporation Central in Karachi.

The anti-graft body has written a letter to Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan seeking record of funds and illegal appointments.

It is investigating embezzlement of more than Rs250 million in DMC Central’s funds.

The anti-corruption watchdog is also investigating the expenditure on offal removal during Eidul Azha and the matter of ghost employees in DMC Central.

It has sought the details of appointments from 2009 to 2014.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
DMC Central Karachi NAB
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Students protest fellow's death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Students protest fellow’s death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.