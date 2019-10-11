NAB expedites investigation of corruption in Karachi’s DMC Central

Photo: ONLINE

The National Accountability Bureau has expedited its investigation pertaining to corruption in District Municipal Corporation Central in Karachi.

The anti-graft body has written a letter to Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan seeking record of funds and illegal appointments.

It is investigating embezzlement of more than Rs250 million in DMC Central’s funds.

The anti-corruption watchdog is also investigating the expenditure on offal removal during Eidul Azha and the matter of ghost employees in DMC Central.

It has sought the details of appointments from 2009 to 2014.