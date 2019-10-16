My family shares a special bond with Pakistan: Prince William

Prince William has said that his family shares a special bond with Pakistan.

The Duke of Cambridge expressed his gratitude over the warm welcome he has received on his visit to Pakistan while addressing a ceremony at Pakistan Monument on Tuesday night. For the ceremony, the prince wore a stylish sherwani by Naushemian and the princess donned a Jenny Packham outfit. The royal couple arrived at the venue in a rickshaw which was aesthetically painted with truck art.

“I’d like to begin by saying buhaat shukriya to you all for making us feel so welcomed in your country,” he said.

The prince said that the royal family has always had a special admiration for the country, “I’m struck by the great strides Pakistan has made since its independence 72 years ago.”

The ceremony marked the end of the second day of the royal couple’s tour. The Duke and Duchess landed in Islamabad on Monday.

Their visit aims to strengthen diplomatic ties between the UK and Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.