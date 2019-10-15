Mustafa Kamal’s bail extended in illegal allotment case

The Sindh High Court extended on Tuesday the interim bail of former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal in an illegal allotment case till October 29.

During the court proceedings, Chief Justice Ahmad Ali M Sheikh remarked that Kamal may have forgotten but everyone in Karachi remembers what happened during his tenure. He said that amenity plots were given to different builders for commercial purposes.

Speaking to the media after the court hearing, Kamal remarked that everyone has failed to clean Karachi. The city government failed first, then the federal government and now the provincial government.

The city’s problems keep on increasing. “Previously, people were dying because of targeted killings and now because of dengue.”

The country will be destroyed if Karachi is destroyed, he added.

NAB, in a reference, has accused Kamal of illegally allotting 137 plots on 5,500 acres of land near Sea View. He even gave permission to a private construction firm to construct a multi-storey building in the area, the bureau has claimed.

The land was leased out to hawkers and shopkeepers in 1980, NAB said, adding that it was leased out to a private firm, DG Builders, in 2005.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.